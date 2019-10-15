CONROE, Texas — A Conroe-area landscaper has been charged with "super" aggravated sexual assault of a child -- and there may be other victims, Montgomery County sheriff's investigators said.

Adalberto Galvez Agustin, also known as "Jorge Galvez," is accused of sexual assaulting a 5-year-old girl in November 2018, according to a statement issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

After several months of investigating, MCSO SWAT deputies took Agustin into custody. He confessed to more than one count of "super" aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Other people who employed Agustin are asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office as there is a potential other children may be victims, the MCSO said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM