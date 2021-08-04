Texas DPS trooper shot while pursuing possible suspect in Bryan business shooting

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot in Grimes County, Texas, Texas DPS confirmed on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
The trooper was shot on FM 39 while pursuing someone suspected of being involved in the deadly Bryan business shooting earlier in the afternoon.
The trooper remains in serious, but stable condition.
This incident caused the Iola Independent School District to go under a brief lockdown.
"We are no longer on a hold and buses will run as soon as they are loaded," the district said. "Car rider will resume, as well. We ask that you remain in your car while picking up. Law enforcement is still present as we dismiss to ensure the safety of our students."
Stay with KAGS as this story develops.