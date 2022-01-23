Condolences for Harris County Pct. 5 deputy shot, killed pour in online

Corporal Charles Galloway was with the department for 12 and a half years before being gunned down early Sunday morning.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Condolences for a Harris County Precinct 5 corporal shot and killed during a Sunday morning traffic stop have started pouring in online.

Galloway was conducting a routine traffic stop when the suspect got out of his vehicle and fired upon the deputy multiple times before driving off, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said.

“Message to the suspect, the best thing you can do is turn yourself in peacefully," Finner said.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said it appears Galloway didn't even have time to respond or defend himself, and that these incidents are happening to regularly and need to stop.

"We have got to put an end to this," Heap said. “I don’t want to raise my family, my grandchildren, in a county where this type of crime is running rampant.”

Condolences have started pouring in from officials from all over southeast Texas.

"Prayers for the family of the Harris County Precinct 5 deputy killed on duty tonight," Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña wrote. "Our condolences to them, Constable Heap and the entire Precinct 5 constable's office."

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tweeted, "Heartbroken at the senseless murder of Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Galloway while he was on duty. I ask that Harris County residents join me in expressing condolences to his family, Constable Heap, and all law enforcement officers. We will not rest until we find the suspect.

Texas DPS officials with the southeast region also added, "We offer our prayers and condolences to Deputy Charles Galloway’s family, his brothers and sisters in blue, and all of those who cared for and loved him."

