Community bands together to show support for San Jacinto County mass shooting victims

Members of the community came together on Monday night to show support for the five victims killed in a mass shooting last week.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — On Monday night, community members stopped by the house at which a mass shooting happened in San Jacinto County last week.

People stopped by to pray for the victims.

A boy dropped off a letter for Daniel Lazo, the 9-year-old who was killed in the shooting.

Vanessa Aviles' son, Aaron, was good friends with Daniel.

"I wrote that you are the best friend ever. You were a good goalie in soccer and we will always remember you," Aaron said.

He went on to say they went to school together and played soccer. He said he wants his friend to be remembered with angel wings entering the gates of heaven.

"You will always be in our hearts. We will never forget you," Aaron said.

His mother is still processing their new reality.

"It's scary. It's very scary," Aviles said. "It's just sad they have to go through this."

While the community tries to process the grief, the manhunt continues for 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, who lives next to the house where the shooting happened. According to investigators, he ran from the scene, dumped his phone, stripped off his clothes and also ditched the gun authorities said he used to kill five people.

"I live in the subdivision where the murders took place. It's just terrifying all weekend," Caney Creek Cowboy Church pastor Mark Grimes said.

Authorities still haven't been able to locate Oropeza. On Monday, there were a couple of reported sightings in Montgomery County, but there was no confirmation that it was ever him.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the house where the shooting happened all day Monday. Neighbors said they hope it stays that way in case the accused gunman tries to come back.