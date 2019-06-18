HOUSTON — A local man has been indicted in the murder of a 11-year-old Houston boy and community members are reacting to the new developments in the high-profile case.

Andre Jackson, 30, has been indicted in the murder of Josue Flores. The little boy was fatally stabbed more than 20 times while walking home from school in May of 2016.

A local group called A Safe Walk Home was founded after Flores' murder to help keep others safe in the community.

Members of the group revisited the scene of Flores’ murder on Tuesday.

"I'm so glad that it has come to an end and we'll be there throughout the whole trial. We will be there. We'll be there to support the Flores family," said Stella Mireles Walters.

"We knew in our hearts that this was the man. The witnesses here that live behind where the incident happened, they knew who he was. Everything pointed to him." said Walters.

A Houston police officer was out at the scene to make sure everyone stays safe.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced the new developments in the case at a press conference Tuesday morning.

A grand jury indicted Jackson for murder and he was arrested by the Houston Police Department in Baytown.

