COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station PD have reported that they are responding to an active shooter at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Information will be updated as it comes. KAGS has a crew heading to the scene.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station PD have reported that they are responding to an active shooter at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Information will be updated as it comes. KAGS has a crew heading to the scene.