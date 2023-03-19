Teen gets 120 days in jail for beating of Brazoswood HS football player in 2021

Reid Mitchell reached a deal for 120 days in jail, 10 years on probation and 200 community service hours in exchange for a guilty plea.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — One of the three teens accused of beating a Brazoswood High School football player entered a guilty plea last week.

On Friday, Reid Mitchell pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in exchange for a short stint in jail, probation and community service. He will serve 10 years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports.

What happened

In December 2021, Cole Hagan was brutally attacked after being lured outside a home during a party in Lake Jackson. He suffered multiple skull fractures and a broken collarbone. He had to be sedated and put on a ventilator due to his injuries.

Ayden Holland, Logan Huber and Mitchell were all charged with aggravated assault in connection to the incident.

Lawsuit

Hagan's family filed a lawsuit against the alleged attackers. The lawsuit, filed in Brazoria County, seeks $50 million in damages from the alleged attackers and more than a dozen others, claiming they knew about plans to "attack Cole Hagan."

At the time of the attack, Mitchell was 17, Huber was 17, and Holland was 18. They were all named as defendants in the suit along with four other teens and their parents.

The suit also accuses several people of negligence, claiming they knew or should have known about the plan to attack Hagan.