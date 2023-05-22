The search is on after a coffee trailer was stolen in Conroe

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Montgomery County are hoping someone has seen a trailer that they said was stolen last weekend.
They said the Coffee Cabin trailer was taken sometime between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
It was stolen from Rollingwood Loop, which is just south of FM 1484 Road, northeast of Conroe proper.
It's described as being a tandem axle, bumper-pull trailer with a concession window on the left side. It has a split wall design with brown T-111 wood siding on the lower half and white metal upper portion with "COFFEE CABIN" logos on both sides, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information about the theft of the trailer is asked to call MCSO investigators at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #12A145490.