The search is on after a coffee trailer was stolen in Conroe

Investigators said the Coffee Cabin trailer was taken sometime between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Montgomery County are hoping someone has seen a trailer that they said was stolen last weekend.

They said the Coffee Cabin trailer was taken sometime between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

It was stolen from Rollingwood Loop, which is just south of FM 1484 Road, northeast of Conroe proper.

It's described as being a tandem axle, bumper-pull trailer with a concession window on the left side. It has a split wall design with brown T-111 wood siding on the lower half and white metal upper portion with "COFFEE CABIN" logos on both sides, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.