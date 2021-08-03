Deputies arrest Katy-area man accused of sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

Cody Harrison Towner was arrested Monday morning without incident.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Precinct 5 deputies said they have arrested the man accused of assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Deputies have been looking for Cody Harrison Towner for quite some time, who Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said went to great lengths to avoid being arrested.

Towner was once living out of his pickup, but it was towed. He then allegedly stole someone else's pickup truck Thursday and led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash. Towner managed to get away and he has been sought after ever since.

Deputies said with the help of the public and investigators, Towner was arrested Monday morning in the 20200 block of the Katy Freeway.

“To be able to get somebody who is a predator of young children…it brings me great pleasure to have him off the streets," said Constable Heap.

In addition to the two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Towner was also charged with possession of heroin and possession of three stolen credit cards after his arrest Monday.