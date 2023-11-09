Video shows man rob money, oxycodone and codeine from pharmacy on Westheimer

Houston police said the man got away after threatening an employee at gunpoint.

HOUSTON — Houston police need help finding a man who they say robbed money and drugs from a pharmacy on Westheimer.

Video from the pharmacy shows the man entering a drug store near the Westchase area on Aug. 10.

Police said the man walked up to the counter and pointed a gun at an employee before threatening to harm her if she didn't give him money, oxycodone, and codeine.

In the video, the woman hands over the register drawer and what appears to be several bottles of pills before the man puts everything into a black bag and getting away.

Anyone with information on who the man is should contact HPD or Crime Stoppers of Houston immediately at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest or charges could result in a reward of up to $5,000.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit the Crime Stoppers website or download their mobile app.