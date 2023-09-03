Goose Creek CISD assistant principal accused of bringing cocaine to school

Jessica Sanchez was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, court records say.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An assistant principal at Goose Creek CISD is facing a third-degree felony charge after she was caught with cocaine at school, court records say.

According to court records, Jessica Sanchez dropped cocaine in a bathroom at Travis Elementary School in Baytown and was later caught with more drugs in her car.

After her court hearing Thursday, Harris County Assistant District Attorney Hector Garza said a straw with cocaine was found in the bathroom, which led to a sweep. As a result of that sweep, Sanchez's car was searched and officers found about .9 grams of cocaine.

Garza said according to a written statement, Sanchez admitted to officers that she had done cocaine before school Wednesday morning.

She is charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, which is an enhanced felony. If convicted, she could face up to 2 to 10 years in jail.

In court Wednesday, her bond was set at $5,000, which the judge upheld Thursday.