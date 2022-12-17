HPD: 1 dead, 3 injured in club shooting near Museum District

Investigators said a disturbance between a man and woman inside the club spilled outside, which led to the shooting.

Police said it started as a disturbance between a man and woman inside the club before the incident spilled into the parking lot. When they arrived at the club, they found four people with gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, a woman and two men were taken to the hospital and are currently stable. HPD Commander Johnson said the woman was shot in the neck area and the men were shot in the lower body.

Homicide investigators are looking through surveillance footage to see how the shooting unfolded. Police so far do not have a description of any suspects.