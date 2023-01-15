HCSO: More than 50 shots fired in deadly shooting outside north Harris County club

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it appeared that at least one AK-47 was used in the shooting.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Dr.

According to a preliminary investigation, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a vehicle pulled up to the club when multiple people got out and started firing at anyone standing outside.

"It looks like over 50 shots were fired here, which is a very scary situation considering there's a mobile food truck here and the number of patrons outside," Gonzalez said.

At this time, Gonzalez said they believe the victims were two men and three women. All five were taken to the hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead. The sheriff did not have an update on the condition of the other four. Gonzalez also said they believe at least one AK-47 was used in the shooting.

HCSO Homicide is now looking for witnesses and surveillance footage to help them identify any possible suspects.

Those with information are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.