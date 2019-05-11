HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies found a 24-year-old man shot at an apartment complex in east Harris County overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 13000 block of Woodforest in the Cloverleaf area. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by ambulance and later died at the hospital.

Deputies said people in the area reported hearing two gunshots, but there were no immediate witnesses to the shooting.

The victim’s ID indicates he does not live in the Houston area, but the investigation is still in the early stages.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

