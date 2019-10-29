HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a north Houston gas station last week.

In the early-morning hours of Oct. 21, a vehicle was seen on surveillance video backing into a parking spot at the Shell station at the corner of North Shepherd Drive and West Little York Road, near Acres Homes.

A man got out of the passenger side of a silver Honda Accord and entered the store.

The clerk saw the armed man and attempted to close the window that separates him from customers and lock the door that leads behind the counter.

When the armed man entered the store, he fired a shot into the door, which broke the lock.

The robber then grabbed the clerk and demanded money from the register. Once he got the money, he ran to the Accord and left the scene.

Police describe the robber as being black and he was wearing a gray hoodie, a glove on his left hand and blue jeans.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that identifies the suspects in the case. Call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or click here to report information.

