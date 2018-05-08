ATASCOCITA, Texas - TABC has arrested the clerk accused of selling alcohol to minors the night two Atascocita High School students were killed in a drunk driving crash.

Gumaro Munoz Campos, “Romeo,” was put in handcuffs outside the Valero where he works Sunday afternoon.

Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison, both 16, were killed in the accident on July 25.

Salma Gomez, 16

Chloe Robison, 16

Their friend, 17-year-old Jaggar Smith, was allegedly driving that night. He has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 18300 block of Timber Forest near Atascocita Road.

Smith was driving the Altima with the two younger teen passengers southbound on Timber Forest when he left the road and crashed into several trees. The impact ripped apart the sedan.

Gomez, who was in the front passenger's seat, was taken to the hospital where she later died. Robison, who was in the back right seat, died at the scene.

Smith suffered only minor injuries, the sheriff’s office says.

