Clerk airlifted to the hospital after getting shot at convenience store in N. Harris County

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the shooter who wounded a store clerk at a convenience store south of Spring late Monday.

The shooting was reported in the 400 block of FM 1960 at about 10:30 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the victim had a gunshot wound to his neck. He was flown to a hospital in Houston.

Investigators believe the shooting was a result of an altercation between the suspect and the victim in front of the store. Surveillance video is being reviewed, and officials believe they know who the shooter is.

The clerk was in critical condition at last check. No names have been released.