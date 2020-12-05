City of Houston employee dead after falling into tank at wastewater treatment plant

The man's identity and cause of death is pending verification from medical examiners.

HOUSTON — A city of Houston employee is dead after falling into a tank at a wastewater treatment plant in Greater East End.

This happened at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the 69th St Wastewater Treatment Plant located at 2525 SSgt. Macario Garcia Drive.

Houston police said the man was cleaning the tank that was filled with water when he fell in. Witnesses rushed to pull the man out of the tank and called 911, police said.

Paramedics arrived at the plant and pronounced the man dead.

The man's identity and cause of death is pending verification from medical examiners.

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.