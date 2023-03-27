Bond raised to $250K for man accused of beating 68-year-old during robbery in NW Houston

Christopher Mouton is facing two felony charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A judge increased the bond for a man accused of beating and robbing a 68-year-old man last week.

Christopher Mouton, 36, is now being held on a $250,000 bond. Mouton is charged with aggravated robbery and burglary and his bond was initially set at $25,000 in each case.

What happened

On Thursday, Mouton was caught stealing from a house in northwest Houston.

According to court documents, Pat "Stan" Burge was sleeping at his house on De Milo Drive, which is near 43rd Street and 290, when he heard a commotion in his garage around 2:15 a.m.

Burge, who is disabled, said he looked out a window and saw a gray Ford Explorer parked in front of his house. He said he went to his garage and found Mouton, who was stealing his things.

"I never saw him in my life. He targeted my house. He didn't just come here randomly," Burge said.

Burge said he tackled Mouton to the ground but was soon overpowered. He said Mouton punched him in the face several times and then left.

The video

Burge told police that he recognized the SUV because it had been to his house before. He told police that he was able to get surveillance video from his neighbor that showed Mouton stealing from his house three other times, according to court documents.

"He'd be coming at will -- two or three times a day during the day. It was so confusing ... how in the world would he be here and I would not hear it?" Burge said.

Burge suffered bruises on his face, arms and legs in the attack.

"So, he took a hold of me and began to pound me in the head. I thought I was going to die ... I thought I was dead," he said.

Burge said Mouton got away with about $8,000 worth of stuff but some of it has been returned. He spent the night in the hospital due to his injuries and still has a long road to a full recovery.

"He's a coward, and possibly, a bully if you put it that way when he hits me because I’m fragile," Burge said.

Identifying Mouton

The day after the attack, on Friday, authorities got a tip that identified Mouton as the driver of the SUV that night. A woman told authorities that her husband loaned the SUV to Mouton because he wasn't able to finance a vehicle on his own.

Burge was able to pick Mouton out of a photo lineup, according to court documents.

When authorities reached out to Mouton, he agreed to meet up to return some of the stolen property, according to court documents. When he met up to hand over the property, Mouton confessed to the robbery, officials said. The confession was recorded on the deputy's body-worn camera, court documents said.

The recovery

Burge said his body may be beaten, but his spirit remains undefeated.

"He says his body may be beaten, but his spirit remains undefeated, "I wouldn’t let someone come and take everything I have. ... I fought back," he said.

A GoFundMe account was created to help with funeral expenses.