Arrest made in investigation into missing woman found dead in trunk in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection to the missing woman who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Texas City last month.

The suspect in 24-year-old Angela Leean Mitchell's death has been identified as Christopher Lee Maldonado. He was arrested Friday during a traffic stop.

Maldonado has been charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair (human corpse) and an unrelated assault charge, according to the Texas City Police Department. He's currently being held in the Galveston County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

Mitchell's mother reported her missing to Dickinson police on May 5. Her body was found in the trunk of a car six days later by Texas City police.

“They just put her in her trunk. Threw here away like she was a piece of garbage. My baby is not a piece of garbage,” the mother said.

The cause of death of Mitchell is still unknown. The Galveston County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

Mitchell leaves behind two sons and two daughters.