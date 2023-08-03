Cold case: Houston teen's 2001 murder after street racing event still unsolved

Houston police said Christopher Courtemanche, 17, was shot to death on October 28, 2001.

HOUSTON — It's been more than 20 years since Christopher Courtemanche was killed, but his mother has never given up hope. She's been fighting to figure out who took the life of her 17-year-old son.

“Everybody loved him, he just had that infectious laugh, he was the life of the party," said Lynn Arnette, his mother.

She says Courtemanche attended Clear Lake High School and worked at Barnes and Noble. One night, friends asked him to ride along to a street racing event. He never came back home.

“We were just so distraught, and it wasn’t real," said Arnette.

Courtemanche was shot and killed on Rankin Road at I-45 on October 28, 2001. Houston police said he was sitting in his friend’s car at a red light when another driver shot at him.

"He was hit twice. There were four shots and he was hit twice in the head. The other shots hit the vehicle," said Sgt. Richard Rodriguez, who leads Houston Police’s Cold Case Unit.

The one thing that stood out from the sketch released of the gunman was his gold-rimmed glasses. Police said he was driving a white SUV.

“We’re just in the hopes that somebody remembers something, especially that crowd of street racers," said Sgt. Rodriguez.

Sam Hansen, one of Courtemanche's friends who went to the street racing event with him that night, said a minimum of 100 people were there.

He said Rankin Road and a side street called Goodnight Trail had a reputation for racing.

“We get to the location, we do a race or two, I can’t remember if it was between the both of us or if we raced other people, but there was kind of a cue or a line you have to wait in," said Hansen.

He said after a few races, Courtemanche and another friend left to put air in their tires. Then 15 minutes later, he remembers the phone call saying Courtemanche was shot.

“Somebody shot him, I’m taking him to the hospital right now," Hansen remembers their other friend saying.

He doesn't know why anyone would want Courtemanche dead.

“You know, he didn’t have any enemies. He was a well-liked guy," Hansen said.

“There was no exchange of words, there weren’t any kind of confrontations that happened at the gas station where they stopped, there weren’t any confrontations at the street racing event where everyone was gathered to watch the cars race," said Sgt. Rodriguez.

So many questions are unanswered for this mother who only has memories left to hold on to.

“Please help us get justice for Christopher. We’ve been waiting a long long time and it’s time," said Arnette.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.