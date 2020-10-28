Deputies are still searching for a motive for the shooting, but they don’t believe the victim was the intended target.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man in his 70s who was shot in the face during a drive-by is expected to survive his injuries, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday.

The man’s name has not been released, and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8800 block of Chipping Lane in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said the victim was lying in bed when several gunshots were fired outside, striking the home and a vehicle multiple times. The man was shot in his nose, but deputies said doctors were able to remove the bullet fragments at the hospital.

Deputies are still searching for a motive for the shooting, but they don’t believe the victim was the intended target.

District 1 deputies responded to a drive by shooting at 8815 chipping lane. About 15 rounds fired into the home. A man in his 70s shot in the face as he lie in bed. Transported in stable condition with non life threatening injuries. Looking for a Black sedan with 2 shooters pic.twitter.com/wN8V21i69P — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) October 28, 2020

The vehicle involved was described only as a black sedan with two shooters. At least 15 rounds were fired.