Fighting crime in Houston's Chinatown

The numbers show that while violent crime is down, non-violent offenses are up over the last year.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is working to reassure safety in the Asian community in the wake of a recent increase in crime.

On Wednesday, the Southwest Management District released the numbers, which show some good and some bad.

They show that in 2023, violent crimes such as murder and aggravated assault are down significantly compared to last year.

But, non-violent crime numbers are up significantly. Burglaries of buildings are up nearly 56%, burglary of motor vehicles is up nearly 9% and theft of motor vehicles is up 10%.

HPD has a storefront at the Welcome Center along Bellaire Boulevard, but it's not easy to find. You have to go down a long, unmarked hallway to get there.