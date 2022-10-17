Children safe after being kidnapped during carjacking in SW Houston, police say

Police said the man attacked the mother and her current boyfriend before stealing her car with the children inside.

HOUSTON — Two children are safe after being kidnapped during a carjacking involving their mother’s ex-boyfriend Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Edgemoor Drive near Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston.

Houston police said it started when the children's mother pulled up to their home on Edgemoor with her 4- and 5-year-old in the car.

The mother left the car in park along the curb when police said her ex-boyfriend, who was hiding out, approached her. He attacked her and her current boyfriend before jumping into her and driving off with her two children still inside.

Police searched for the stolen vehicle, including using a police chopper.

At one point, police said the ex-boyfriend began texting someone he and the children's mother knew, saying he wanted to drop off the children where police weren't present.

Officers eventually tracked him down and arrested him. Police said the children were recovered safely and were not injured.