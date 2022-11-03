Deputies find 4 young children abandoned during welfare check in Spring area, sheriff says

The oldest child was said to be 4 years old. The sheriff said a toddler was found inside an residence nearby without adult supervision.

SPRING, Texas — Four young children were found abandoned during a welfare check in the Spring area late Thursday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident just before 4 a.m. He said deputies responded around 11 p.m.to the 4000 block of Cypress Hill Drive and found three children, in various stages of undress, standing in the roadway.

The eldest child was said to be 4 years old. The sheriff said a toddler was also found inside an residence nearby without adult supervision.

The sheriff said the home was found unkept and in disarray. Child Protective Services has also responded to the scene.

Deputies said the parents of the children have been located and are being questioned.

A family friend is helping comfort the children in the meantime while the parents are detained.

An investigation is underway. If you have any info regarding this incident, please call us at 713-221-6000.

