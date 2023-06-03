4-year-old found safe after reports of stolen car with child inside, sheriff says

The car and the child were found about 15 minutes away from where the car was stolen.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 4-year-old was found safe Monday after a car was reported stolen with the child still inside, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The car was stolen in the 5600 block of Aldine Bender, just west of the Eastex Freeway in northeast Harris County.

The car and child were later found at a building on Mesa Drive near Tidwell Road, which is about 15 minutes away from where it was stolen.

The sheriff is not sure if multiple suspects are involved but said the person/people responsible got away.