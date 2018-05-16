HOUSTON -- A 4-year-old boy is in serious condition after he was shot in the chest at an apartment complex in Sunnyside.

Houston police officers were already at the apartment complex in the 4100 block of Barberry for an unrelated incident Tuesday night when they heard multiple gunshots.

Witnesses say two large groups of men were having a shootout in the courtyard that involved pistols and rifles. In a nearby apartment, the young boy was watching TV when the gunfire rang out.

Photos: Child shot in Sunnyside apartment

The boy’s grandmother tells KHOU 11 News she told her grandson to get down, but he was shot in the stomach when a bullet came into the apartment. She says there was an entry and exit wound on her grandchild.

The grandmother also made a plea for Mayor Turner to step in and do something about the crime in her community.

“How many more little kids are going to get shot,” she asked. “What do they have to blow their heads completely off their body before anybody pays attention? This is not right. Kids should be able to be in their own home and be comfortable and not jumping on the ground like they’re in Beirut.”

Police were able to respond quickly to the shooting, and the child was rushed to the hospital.

Police say the boy is in serious condition and one person has been detained, but it’s not yet known if that person is the suspected shooter.

