HPD: Child rushed to hospital by father after being shot at west Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old was shot Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in west Houston.
Details on how this shooting happened are unknown, but police said the child was taken to a hospital by his father and he is expected to survive.
This happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks Trail, which is in the Memorial area.
This is the third child who has been known to be shot this month.
Ashanti Grant, 9, was shot last week by a suspected road rage shooter along Highway 59 somewhere between the Sam Houston Tollway and the Fondren exit.
The young girl remains in a medically induced coma as she fights for her life.
Her shooter has yet to be identified.
Nine-year-old Arlene Alvarez was shot on Valentine's Day during a robbery. She and her family were headed to a dinner when they got caught in the middle of robbery victim shooting at who he thought was the suspect who robbed him.
The man accused of shooting Arelene, 41-year-old Tony Earls, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.
Police are looking for the person who robbed him.