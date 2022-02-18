HPD: Child rushed to hospital by father after being shot at west Houston apartment complex

Police said the 4-year-old was taken to a hospital by his father.

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old was shot Friday afternoon at an apartment complex in west Houston.

Details on how this shooting happened are unknown, but police said the child was taken to a hospital by his father and he is expected to survive.

This happened at about 1:50 p.m. in the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks Trail, which is in the Memorial area.

We are working to gather more details on this story.

Westside officers are at 600 Nottingham Oaks. 4 year old male with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Child is expected to survive.202 pic.twitter.com/UQZlrVgDZh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2022

This is the third child who has been known to be shot this month.

Ashanti Grant, 9, was shot last week by a suspected road rage shooter along Highway 59 somewhere between the Sam Houston Tollway and the Fondren exit.

The young girl remains in a medically induced coma as she fights for her life.

Her shooter has yet to be identified.

Nine-year-old Arlene Alvarez was shot on Valentine's Day during a robbery. She and her family were headed to a dinner when they got caught in the middle of robbery victim shooting at who he thought was the suspect who robbed him.

The man accused of shooting Arelene, 41-year-old Tony Earls, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.