Police said the child was shot in the left arm and is expected to be OK.

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old boy was shot in the arm on the Katy Freeway near Fry Road Thursday night in a possible road rage shooting, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Police said the boy was shot in the left arm and his family took him to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be OK.