Toddler shot, suspect detained after apartment complex shooting, police say

The 3-year-old girl is expected to survive after a bullet hit went through her left leg and hit her in the right foot, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A 3-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the leg at an apartment complex on the southwest side, according to Houston Police.

The shooting happened late Saturday night at the Meyer Forest Apartments near the South Loop and West Loop interchange.

According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, police were responding to the apartment complex and stopped a vehicle trying to leave the scene that was connected to the shooting.

Police said they discovered a 3-year-old girl who was shot in the left leg and that the bullet also went through and hit her right foot. She was taken to Texas Children's Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police haven't determined how the shooting happened, but the toddler's mother told police she wasn't in the room when the shooting happened. Police did say however that they know other people were there at the time, but don't know why the gun went off.

"We've gotten conflicting statements, so we don't know for sure at this point," Izaguirre said.