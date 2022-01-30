Child shot in the leg inside SW Houston apartment, police say

An investigation is ongoing and a 7-year-old is stable after being shot below the hip, according to police.

HOUSTON — A 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital overnight Sunday after a shooting in southwest Houston, police say.

The incident happened just after midnight at an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Fondren, according to the Houston Police Department.

When officers arrived the Houston Fire Department had already taken the child to a nearby hospital. The child is said to be stable, according to police.

HPD says the child was shot inside his residence, but no weapon or bullet casings were located inside the apartment. Police also say there is no evidence to suggest that an errant bullet came into the apartment from outside.

Approximately six people were inside the apartment, including other children, at the time of the shooting, according to HPD.