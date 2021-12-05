HPD: 11-year-old girl shot multiple times during drive-by shooting in southwest Houston

Houston police are searching for three men accused of firing into the victim's home Sunday morning.

HOUSTON — An 11-year-old girl is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning at a home in southwest Houston.

It happened about 5:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Blanchard Hill Lane, just north of Almeda-Genoa Road.

Investigators said the child was taken to Texas Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds to her face and arm. She was last reported to be in critical condition, but stable.

TRAGIC: HPD searching for 3 suspects who opened fire into this home on Blanchard Hill in S. Houston.



We’re told an 11-year-old girl was shot, she is in critical but stable condition. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/uEnGjQ1aWr — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) December 5, 2021

Houston police believe three suspects came to the neighborhood in an SUV, which they parked just a few houses down from the victim's residence.

The men reportedly walked up and started shooting, hitting the house and a car parked out front. Police said the gunmen then went back to the SUV and drove off.

Both the home and street were left riddled in bullets.

Police have not identified any possible suspects. Investigators are trying to gather surveillance footage.

