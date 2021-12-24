Sheriff: Child shot when stray bullet goes through apartment in Cypress area

Fortunately, the child is in good condition, the sheriff said.

CYPRESS, Texas — A child was shot on Christmas Eve after a bullet went through an apartment in the Cypress area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened in the 12500 block of Barker Cypress Road.

Sheriff Gonzalez said someone in a neighboring apartment was allegedly handling a pistol when that pistol went off and a bullet went through the apartment where the child was.

The child, who the sheriff said is possibly 5 years old, was hit and taken to a nearby hospital. The child is in good condition, the sheriff said.

No other details were given.

