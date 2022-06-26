Boy shot after being caught in crossfire during fight at Wharton apartment complex, police say

Police said an 18-year-old man was involved in a shootout and the 9-year-old boy was an "unintended victim."

WHARTON, Texas — A child was shot Sunday in Wharton, according to police.

The Wharton Police Department said it happened in the early-morning hours at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Junior College Boulevard, which is near Wharton High School.

When officers arrived, they found a 9-year-old boy had been shot in the back.

Another 911 call alerted police to a nearby emergency room where an 18-year-old man had been shot in the chest.

Both victims were taken to Houston hospitals via Life Flight and were treated for their injuries, but it's unclear what condition they were in.

Police said they think the 18-year-old victim got in a fight with unknown suspects and the child was an "unintended victim of that gunfire exchange."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Eder at 979-532-3131 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.