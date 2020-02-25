HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are responding to an apartment complex in north Harris County after a 10-year-old was shot.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday (TDP) in the 18200 block of Chisholm Trail at the Chrisholm Trail Apartments.

The child has been transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this article when more details surface.

