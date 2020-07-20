Child sex assault suspect shot by FBI agents had pellet gun that looked real, HPD says

Malcolm Comeaux was wanted for aggravated sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of children.

HPD investigators released new information Monday about the shooting death of a child sex assault suspect.

Malcolm Comeaux, 24, was shot in southeast Houston Friday when FBI agents went to his home to serve two federal warrants.

“As Comeaux exited his home with his hands in the air, he made a quick movement to his waistband and retrieved what appeared to be a black revolver handgun,” HPD said in a news release. “Fearing the threat for their lives and the lives of their fellow agents, several agents discharged their duty weapons, striking Comeaux.”

He died at the scene.

Investigators say the weapon turned out to be a pellet gun that looked like a handgun. It was recovered from the scene.

HPD officers covered the perimeter when FBI agents served the warrants in the 5700 block of Hirondel near Reed.

No FBI agents or police officers were injured.