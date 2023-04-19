x
Crime

Child sex assault suspect may have other underage victims, Montgomery County sheriff says

Gabriel Anthony Gonzalez, of Houston, is charged in one Montgomery County case. They released his social media handles in case there are other victims.
Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Gabriel Anthony Gonzalez, 22, is charged with sexual assault of a child in Montgomery County and investigators are concerned there are other victims.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Investigators in Montgomery County are concerned that a man charged with sexual assault of a child might have preyed on other young victims.

They arrested Gabriel Anthony Gonzalez, 22, on Monday and he remains in the Montgomery County Jail. 

During their investigation, detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office uncovered evidence that Gonzalez may have other victims. 

They said he contacted underage girls through various social media apps so they released the handles he used on those sites and others. 

  • Snapchat: Hingusmcpingus
  • Instagram: mr.archangelgabriel
  • Facebook: facebook.com1000002317916941
  • Skype: mlgdude9001
  • Discord: Hingus#9947
  • CashApp: GabrielG9001

Anyone who may have met Gonzalez or been contacted by him is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800, option 3. Refer to case #23A089875.

