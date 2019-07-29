HOUSTON — A driver is facing multiple charges after a crash that hurt a child on Houston’s north side late Sunday, police said.

The crash happened on Dyna at Airline at about 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Rose with the Houston Police Department.

A Chevrolet SUV and a Dodge SUV collided at the intersection. Both drivers got out and argued before the Dodge driver left the scene on foot. Witnesses reported the incident to police, and they were able to arrest the driver nearby.

A 7-year-old boy in the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the Chevrolet driver was at-fault for the crash, but the Dodge driver was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He'll also face charges for leaving the scene, police said.

There were no other serious injuries.

The name of the driver who was arrested was not immediately released.

