Texas man with child-sized sex doll sentenced to federal prison

Lazaro Velasquez had hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, along with the sex doll dressed in children’s clothing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After hearing disturbing testimony, a federal judge sent a Corpus Christi man to federal prison on child porn charges, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced Thursday.

Lazaro Eugene Velasquez was sentenced to 84 months – or seven years -- behind bars.

Velasquez had hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, along with the child-sized sex doll dressed in children’s clothing. Investigators found children’s clothing in his closet and a spiral notebook full of hand-written stories describing the sexual abuse of children.

Evidence revealed Velasquez also had images of a local child. While not originally pornographic, federal prosecutors said Velasquez had altered them. The new images had cartoon-like captions that made it appear the child was asking Velasquez to perform lewd sexual acts on her.

Velasquez will serve 15 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. He will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

In February 2019, law enforcement learned Velasquez had used his father’s computer to upload an image of child pornography to an internet search engine. They then conducted a search of the residence and seized his electronic devices.

Forensic examination resulted in the discovery of more than 700 images and videos containing child pornography on his cellular phone. It also had 69 images of a local child whom Velasquez had known for several years.

The Corpus Christi Police Department – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany L. Jensen prosecuted the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.