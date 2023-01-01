HPD releases sketch of man wanted in shooting of 12-year-old injured in New Year's celebratory gunfire

The 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to her neck when the suspect allegedly started shooting his gun in the courtyard of the southwest Houston apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston police released a sketch Thursday of a man wanted in the shooting of a 12-year-old who was injured during New Year's celebratory gunfire in southwest Houston.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Jan. 1.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day at the Bellfort Village Apartment located on West Bellfort Boulevard, just west of Fondren Road.

The 12-year-old suffered a graze wound to her neck when the suspect allegedly started shooting his gun in the courtyard of the apartment complex, police said witnessers reported.

The witness confronted the suspect and wrestled the gun away from him before he ran away, police said.

Police described the suspect as slim with a thin mustache.

Anyone who can help police identify the man in the sketch is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Despite the warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire was heard in some areas across Houston as people rang in the New Year.

The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation.

Then while covering a deadly stabbing in southeast Houston, KHOU 11’s overnight crew captured celebratory gunfire in a neighborhood off the Gulf Freeway and Astoria Boulevard.