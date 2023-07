Houston police said the shooting happened on Bellfort Avenue near Reveille Street.

HOUSTON — A child was injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night, according to Houston police.

Authorities said it happened on Bellfort Avenue near Reveille Street around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the child was 10 years old and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.