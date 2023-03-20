Sheriff: Child rescued from car after man leads deputies on chase through NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase with a child in his car through northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The chase started around noon Monday on West FM 1960 after a family disturbance.
According to Gonzalez, the vehicle eventually stopped in a field on Stuebner Airline Road and Fernglade Drive. Deputies then rescued the child out of the car and pulled the man out of a red Chevy Camero.
The child, who may be 2 years old, was seriously injured and is being taken to the hospital.
KHOU 11 has a crew headed to the scene and we'll update this post when we get more information.