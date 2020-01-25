CYPRESS, Texas — A child was hit by a car Saturday morning in the Cypress area, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The young girl, who is approximately three years old, was hit when a resident was backing out of their driveway in the 18300 block of East Laura Shore.

The girl has been taken to the hospital. her condition is unknown.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies and HCSO deputies are responding.

