An 8-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet after her stepfather shot and killed her mother then killed himself in a southwest Houston apartment, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the incident happened Sunday afternoon in the 7900 block of Corporate.

Police said neighbors called about the incident after the couple's kids ran to them for help.

The two adults were in their apartment with their four children during the shooting. Police said after a night of partying, the woman got up to take a shower and the man followed her. The man then pulled out a gun and shot and killed her before shooting himself in the chest.

Police said the bullet went through the man, then the bathroom door and into the next room where the kids were sleeping. The bullet grazed the young girl on the hip, according to witnesses.

Marco Rivera got a knock on his SW #HOU apartment door around 11:30 A.M. says an 8YO girl, was shot in her hip, and was asking for help. He covered her wound with towels before calling 911. @houstonpolice now investigating the murder/suicide of her mom and stepdad. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/Y69oBJPeec — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) April 29, 2018

The child was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the incident was connected to domestic violence.

