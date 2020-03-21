SUGAR LAND, Texas — A young child was found dead in a Sugar Land home Saturday and his mother suffered multiple wounds.

Sugar Land officers responded at 10:40 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 5200 block of Weatherstone Circle after the woman's husband came home.

Investigators said the woman was walking around the house with wounds to her body. Meanwhile, her child was upstairs. He had died from a knife wound to the throat.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and police said she's expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

