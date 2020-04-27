Child dies after being found in hot vehicle in Tomball

The boy’s parents told deputies he managed to get out of the house on his own and into a vehicle.

TOMBALL, Texas — A young boy is dead after being found Friday in a hot vehicle in Tomball.

The boy’s parents told Harris County Precinct 4 deputies that the boy managed to get out of the house on his own and into a vehicle without anyone noticing.

The boy, who deputies said is approximately 4 years old, was found and taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

This happened in the 12800 block of Mimosa Spring Drive.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

