A child was found dead at a west Houston motel and a man and woman were detained at the scene, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — A child was found dead Tuesday at a west Houston motel, according to police.

Two people, a man and a woman, were detained at the scene, police said.

It happened at about 1:20 p.m. in the 15100 block of the Katy Freeway, just outside Highway 6.

Police have not provided any other details.

Reporter Matt Dougherty is at the scene and will have a live report on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m.