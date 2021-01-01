Child found injured at SW Houston apartment complex dies; investigation underway

The child's cause of death is unknown.

HOUSTON — A 3-year-old child who was found injured Thursday at a southwest Houston apartment complex has died.

Details on this scene are limited, but according to the Houston Police Department, the boy's mother received a call earlier in the day from relatives stating the child was unresponsive due to some unknown injuries.

The child's mother came home and met up with a neighbor who administered CPR to the young boy before first responders arrived at the home in 6400 block of Ranchester.

The boy was taken to a hospital but he did not survive.

At this time, police are not sure what led to the child's injuries.

"We don’t know if it’s foul play and I don’t want to speculate on it," said HPD Assistant Chief Troy Finner.

This scene is still under investigation.

We are working to gather more information on this developing story.

Check back for updates.

Executive Asst Chief @TroyFinner Media Briefing on Death of Child at 6401 Ranchester https://t.co/vNloNEYsuw — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 1, 2021