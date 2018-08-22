HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says a viral video of a suspect being detained will be reviewed but he believes his officers acted in a “measured manner.”

Davon Miller, 17, was arrested and charged with disarming a police officer. He also faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Miller was pulled over on Rankin Road Monday evening as part of an investigation into a shooting case.

They say Miller tried to run away, then began resisting as the officer tried to handcuff him. The suspect then grabbed the officer’s holster so the officer knocked his hand away, according to HPD.

Damon Miller

A civilian helped the officer and they were able to get Miller in handcuffs.

A woman, who appears to be a security guard, is seen recording the incident on her cell phone instead of helping the officer.

The Houston Police Officer’s Union called her “a disgrace” on Twitter.

Great job by our officers taking a susp wanted for Aggr Assault who was believed to be armed w/a pistol, into custody. They used minimum amount of force necessary to arrest,without anyone being hurt. As for the so called "security guard" you are a disgracehttps://t.co/YCBTkIxaq2 — HPOU (@HPOUTX) August 21, 2018

A man named Folk Mailrt Hudson also shot video of the arrest. His Facebook post with the video has been viewed more than 236,000 times.

