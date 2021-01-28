'Acting a fool': Chief Acevedo says tips could help curb 'street takeover' events in Houston

Chief Art Acevedo says they need to look at ways to hold people accountable for performing the dangerous stunts in the middle of busy Houston intersections.

HOUSTON — A street takeover quickly escalated for a Houston couple who was trying to get home Monday morning.

"People getting out of their cars everywhere. It's pretty surreal just to stop and not be able to do anything. Just a complete street takeover," the victim said.

The couple wants to remain anonymous but they said they found themselves surrounded at the intersection of Enclave Parkway and Forkland Drive.

Video of the incident was posted on Reddit and more video was recorded by their Tesla.

Fortunately, the couple was able to get away, but not before someone in the crowd fired shots at them. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said his department needs help from people who can report the incidents before they happen.

"If you are aware a street takeover is being planned, please call us. Let us know ahead of time, so we can have undercover assets and other assets in the area," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said the best advice for people who find themselves in a similar situation is to try to get out as quickly as possible.

"Keep your doors locked, get out of there as soon as you can. If you can, videotape what is going on so we have evidence to go after these folks that are acting a fool," Acevedo said.

Acevedo said HPD plans on working together with the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the Harris County Sheriff's Office to ensure that once they catch the suspects they don’t get away.

"We are going to have to do something in terms of arresting these people. Impound their cars ... It's a real problem," Acevedo said.